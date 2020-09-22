Moderate earthquake strikes

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate earthquake has jolted Assam. The earthquake which measured 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1:28 am in Barpeta, Assam.
There is no immediate reports of causality or damage to property.
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta, Assam: National Centre for Seismology
