Moderate earthquake strikes

Sep 22, 2020, 11:42 am IST

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate earthquake has jolted Assam. The earthquake which measured 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1:28 am in Barpeta, Assam.

There is no immediate reports of causality or damage to property.

