‘Act of religious oppression continues in Communist China’: China demolished a 1,000-year-old temple

The Communist China is known for its anti-religious stand and oppression against devotees and believers. The Chinese government has re-confirmed its stand against the religion by demolishing a 1000-year-old temple.

In this latest act of religious oppression, China has demolished a 1,000-year-old Buddhist temple in its Shanxi province.

As per a report in India Today, the Chinese government has demolished the Fuyun Temple. The temple was located 8.5km north-east of Taiyuan airport on the Wujin mountain top aloof from the cacophony of the city and villages.

The popularity of the temple among Buddhist community and Tibetan community has disturbed the majority Han population in the area.

The temple was destroyed between July 24 and July 29 . The People’s Armed Police, now part of the PLA, arrived at the Fuyun Temple premises with bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment on July 21.

The police told the monks and other temple staff to leave the premises immediately. The local residents claim the two roads leading to the temple were closed for traffic without assigning any reason.