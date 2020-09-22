Covid-19 Updates: India records very high single day recoveries

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that the country for the last 3 days is recording very high single day recoveries from Coronavirus infection. For the last few days, more than 90,000 thousand patients were discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate has crossed 80%.

Meanwhile, 75,083 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 1053 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 55, 62,664. There are 9,75,861 active cases under treatment. The total recoveries stand at 44,97,868. The death toll has reached at 88,935.