COVID-19:- Zarina Wahab discharged from hospital!!!

Actress Zarina Wahab was discharged from a city hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus.v The 61-year-old actor, best known for films Chitchor, Gharonda, My Name is Khan and Dil Dhadakne Do was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last week after complaints of fever and breathlessness. “She was admitted last week, around September 14-15. She was COVID-19 positive. She had fever, breathlessness. I gave her all the treatment and after five days she became well and went home. She was discharged on Sunday,” Dr. Jalil Parkar, who treated Wahab said.

Zarina Wahab, apart from featuring in Hindi films, has worked extensively in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. She was last seen on the big screen in Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starred “Street Dancer 3D”, which released earlier this year.