Cyber fraudster stole Rs. 90,000 from billionaire Pallonji Mistry’s daughter’s account!!!

Mumbai:- A cyber fraudster stole Rs 90,000 from the bank account of 62-year-old Laila Rustom Jehangir, one of the two daughters of billionaire Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry. An FIR has been registered at Colaba police station. Laila, who resides in Dubai, had authorized her father Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry to manage the account on her behalf. Mistry authorized his company director Firoz Bhatena to look after all the financial activities of Laila’s account. Bhatena, in turn, had entrusted the account to the company’s deputy general manager (accounts) 60-year-old Jayesh Merchant.

Merchant’s mobile number was registered with the bank for SMS alerts on every transaction of Laila’s account. The account was quite old, transactions were done only through cheques, and no debit or credit card was issued by the bank for Laila’s bank account in question. The police in its preliminary investigation has found that the card was used multiple times. Police would be checking the CCTV at these places and also make inquiries to trace the card user.