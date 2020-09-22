‘Enjoying pregnancy’: Anushka Sharma shares her monokini picture with heart-melting note

On Monday, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared a gorgeous picture of herself in the swimming pool wearing black strapless monokini and showing her baby bump.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance” – Eckhart Tolle

Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward ? Because … ” After all , we are all just walking each other home “, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram page.

Celebrity couples Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli is expecting their first child. The Bollywood actress and her Indian skipper husband is at present in Dubai for the Indian Premier League.

The couple announced the happy news with a social media post last month. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her flaunting her baby bump, as she stood next to him.