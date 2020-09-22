Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic Indian currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the strengthening of US dollar and the weak opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened on a weak note at 73.50, then fell further to 73.51, registering a fall of 13 paise over its last close. The Rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at 73.38 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The UAE dirham is at 20.01 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar ’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 93.52.