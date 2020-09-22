Gulf country to make a huge increase in traffic fines

A Gulf country is planning to make a huge hike in the traffic fines. The proposal is made to limit the traffic violations.

Also Read: Section 144 imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus

Kuwait government has decided this. The revised law is at present has been sent to the country’s National Assembly for review.

As per the revised law, for violations like reckless driving, running a red light, speeding, or driving without a number plate, the fine will be between 200-500 dinars. A three-month jail term has also been proposed.

A fine of between 100-200 dinars and a two-month jail term has also been proposed for drivers who allow a child under the age of 10 to sit in the front seat. The same penalty has also been proposed for any drivers that allow another person to use their car without a driving licence, cause damage during a traffic accident, drive with defective brakes, or do not stay in the correct traffic lanes.

A one-month jail term and a 50-100 dinar fine has been proposed for those that stop vehicles on highways, drive or park on pavements, use high-beam lights, use loudspeakers, among other violations.