Iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone’s mother passes away at 98!!!

Jackie Stallone, the mother of iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 98. Her son and musician Frank Stallone confirmed the passing of his mother in an Instagram post, sharing that she passed away in her sleep. “This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone,” Frank posted. “She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie, and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out every day full of spunk and fearlessness. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was a very eccentric and flamboyant person.”
View this post on Instagram
This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone
Jackie’s son Sylvester is known as one of the most iconic movie action heroes for franchises like “Rocky,” “Rambo” and other classic blockbusters, while her son Frank is known for his hit “Far From Over,” which peaked in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983. Though, Jackie was a star in her own right too. She is known for being a promoter of the ’80s wrestling organization GLOW
Post Your Comments