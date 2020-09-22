Iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone’s mother passes away at 98!!!

Jackie Stallone, the mother of iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 98. Her son and musician Frank Stallone confirmed the passing of his mother in an Instagram post, sharing that she passed away in her sleep. “This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone,” Frank posted. “She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie, and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out every day full of spunk and fearlessness. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was a very eccentric and flamboyant person.”

Jackie’s son Sylvester is known as one of the most iconic movie action heroes for franchises like “Rocky,” “Rambo” and other classic blockbusters, while her son Frank is known for his hit “Far From Over,” which peaked in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983. Though, Jackie was a star in her own right too. She is known for being a promoter of the ’80s wrestling organization GLOW