IPL 2020:- Andre Russell smashes the camera glass!!! Watch the video…

Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Andre Russell is all gearing up for the opening game of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Andre Russell hit the nets and played a shot that shattered the camera glasses. It could be a sign of what is to come for the Mumbai Indians. Andre Russell has developed into one of the best all-rounders in the history of T20 cricket and more specifically IPL. Russell’s strike rate in IPL stands at a jaw-dropping 186, which is the highest so far and not many players have come close to it. The 31-year old secured the player of the tournament last year for his 511 runs and 11 scalps.

While Russell did not have a particularly outstanding CPL this season with the Jamaica Tallawhas, his presence and impact for KKR could not be discounted. Kolkata Knight Riders’ official Twitter handle shared a video of Andre Russell, sharing a sneak-peek of his red-hot form. During one of his big shots in the training nets, the right-handed batsman broke the camera glass.