The National Centre for Seismology has informed that a light-intensity earthquake has felt. The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Palghar in Maharashtra at 2.50 am

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred near Palghar in Maharashtra at 02:50:43 IST today: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

The epicentre of earthquake is yet not identified. There is no immediate reports of damage or casualty.