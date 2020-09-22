Luxury fashion brand Gucci launched a pair of jeans designed with grass stains!!! See pics…

Washington: Luxury fashion brand Gucci launched a USD 1,200 (approx Rs 88,000) pair of jeans designed with grass stains around the knee area in its fall/winter 2020 collection. The grunge-inspired, wide-leg denim is made from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect. Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary. The Italian fashion house is also recycling the organic cotton leftovers from this product.

