Maggi ‘Biriyani’ flavor out… Internet is in shock!!!!

2020 is the year of the unthinkable. From natural disasters to political turmoil, it’s got every bad thing in store for us. Amidst this chaos, Indian Twitter has found just the absolute worst thing to happen this year – Biryani flavoured Maggi.

The national snack is so famous from college canteens to hostel rooms to Leh bike trips, where the only food and drink on roadside stalls are Maggi and chai. But a user shared this image on Twitter and people had a LOT of reactions toward it.

2020 bring it on .. pandemic after pandemic pic.twitter.com/hjvUwHkzYc — Ashraf (@ashrafthinks) September 19, 2020

Maggi has been exploited by people in various other ways, however, people still could get behind the idea. This exotic Biryani flavoured noodles are available in Saudi Arabia and a few other middle Eastern countries.