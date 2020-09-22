‘Nepal should be declared a Hindu republic’: Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath must help Nepali people to gain religious freedom , says former deputy PM

Kamal Thapa, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal, has said that the country should be declared a ‘Hindu Republic’. He said this on September 19, on the occasion of Nepal’s Constitution Day. Thapa has asked the Nepal government to abdicate the ‘secular’ tag and restore the country’s Hindu identity.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party, led by Kamal Thapa has been demanding this from long-time. The demand gained popularity as the Nepal-India border tension rised under the present Communist party rule.

Thapa also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thapa said that the people of Nepal are hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath would cooperate and help them to attain complete religious freedom by revoking the provision of secularism and reinstating Nepal’s Hindu identity.

Nepal was declared a secular state in 2008 after the success of the communist movement of 2006 that saw the abolition of the monarchy.