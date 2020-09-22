Parrot interrupts football practice in Brazil.. Watch video!!!

Brazil: A training session for Brazil’s women’s national football team was interrupted by a parrot landing on a player’s head. The practice session was paused as the parrot alighted on Brazil defender Bruna Benites.

In the video, the bird can be seen sitting on top of Ms Benites’s head. It was lured away with the help of a ball before flying to one of the goalposts.

Bruna Benites, 34, shared the clip on Instagram and used it to raise awareness about the fires devastating the nearby Pantanal wetlands and Amazon rainforest, reports Yahoo News. “Thousands of animals are losing their lives with the fires and if this continues to happen, scenes like the one you are seeing in this video will become impossible to be seen,” she wrote.