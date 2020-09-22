Parrot interrupts football practice in Brazil.. Watch video!!!

Brazil: A training session for Brazil’s women’s national football team was interrupted by a parrot landing on a player’s head. The practice session was paused as the parrot alighted on Brazil defender Bruna Benites.
In the video, the bird can be seen sitting on top of Ms Benites’s head. It was lured away with the help of a ball before flying to one of the goalposts.
Aproveitando o ocorrido de hj, eu, como mato-grossense, na?o poderia deixar de externar meu sentimento de profunda tristeza por tudo que vem acontecendo no pantanal. Milhares de animais esta?o perdendo a vida com as queimadas e se isso continuar acontecendo, cenas (raras) como esta que vcs esta?o vendo neste vi?deo, se tornara?o impossi?veis de serem vistas. Sejamos conscientes! Vamos cuidar do nosso maior patrimo?nio que e? a natureza! ? CBF #PantanalEmChamas #SOSPantanal #AraraCaninde #Arara #MatoGrosso #MatoGrossoDoSul #CentroOeste
Bruna Benites, 34, shared the clip on Instagram and used it to raise awareness about the fires devastating the nearby Pantanal wetlands and Amazon rainforest, reports Yahoo News. “Thousands of animals are losing their lives with the fires and if this continues to happen, scenes like the one you are seeing in this video will become impossible to be seen,” she wrote.
