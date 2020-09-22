Section 144 imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus

Several state governments in the country had imposed prohibitory orders under the Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code or CrPC to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Here is the full list of states which have declared Section 144.

Rajasthan: The state government has imposed prohibitory orders in 11 districts – Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government has put in place Section 144 in Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar district), .

Maharashtra: Section 144 is imposed in the capital city, Mumbai. The state is already worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities have extended the curbs in the city till September 30.

Odisha: The authorities in Berhampur city in Ganjam district have imposed Section 144.