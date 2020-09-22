The body of a COVID-19 victim was nibbled by rats at private hospital!!!

Indore: The body of an 87-year-old COVID -19 victim was allegedly nibbled by rats at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The shocking incident came to light when a video surfaced on social media. Injury marks on the face and legs of the corpse are visible, and a distraught person is seen complaining that the body handed over to them by the private hospital had bite marks made by rats. The district administration has ordered a probe into the incident. The additional district magistrate will handle the probe.

The deceased’s grandson said he was admitted to the hospital four days ago following fluctuation in oxygen levels and had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The hospital management handed over his body on Monday. They found rat bite marks on his ears and thumbs. Indore’s COVID-19 nodal officer Amit Malakar said the elderly man, who was on oxygen support due to the severity of the infection, died in the hospital on Sunday.