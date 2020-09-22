Today marks the 26th anniversary since the very first ‘FRIENDS’ episode was aired…

It’s been 26 years since 90s popular series ‘Friends’ (popularly known as F.R.I.E.N.D.S) aired. The show which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Earlier, Schwimmer in an interview revealed that the show lacked diversity. He had said, “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends. But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour.”

A 2017 video of Jay-Z from his album 4:44. Titled ‘Moonlight’, in the video, we see all-black actors recreating the popular episode ‘The One Where No One’s Ready’ from Friends. The actors starring in the music video are Jerrod Carmichael, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery.

The music video has an emotional touch and even now it’s viral on the Internet.

The artists to be a part of the upcoming table read will be Sterling K. Brown as Ross Geller, Uzo Aduba as Phoebe Buffay, Ryan Bathe as Rachel Green, Aisha Hinds as Monica Geller, Kendrick Sampson as Joey Tribbiani and Jeremy Pope as Chandler Bing. Salli Richardson-Whitfield will be directing the video and even the table read will also have season three episode two which originally aired on September 26, 1996.