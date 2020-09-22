DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

Wild elephant enters residential area, destroys houses

Sep 22, 2020, 06:36 am IST

Sensation prevailed after a wild elephant entered into residential area. The wild elephant has entered the residential area on Tuesday morning and damaged some houses as well as destroyed crops.

The incident is reported from the Manjoyjote area under the Kharibari block in the Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The wild animal then returned to the woods.

