Wild elephant enters residential area, destroys houses

Sensation prevailed after a wild elephant entered into residential area. The wild elephant has entered the residential area on Tuesday morning and damaged some houses as well as destroyed crops.
The incident is reported from the Manjoyjote area under the Kharibari block in the Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling in West Bengal.
The wild animal then returned to the woods.
West Bengal: An elephant entered into the residential area of Kharibari area in the Siliguri subdivision of the Darjeeling district, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/KJUISRgZ2Q
