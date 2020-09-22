“Winning Start”; Anushka Sharma celebrates RCB’s IPL 2020 victory in first match….

New Delhi: Indian Premier League is on and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma can’t keep her eyes off the TV. Well that’s obvious with Virat Kohli on the field, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who led them into winning their first match of the series. RCB destroyed SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs with an outstanding performance by Yuzvendra Chahal, whose two-wicket over proved to be a game changer last night.

Back at home, Anushka Sharma cheered for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win with a lot of excitement, which spilled onto Instagram in the form of a story. “Winning start,” wrote Anushka, sharing a photo of Virat Kohli high-fiving Yuzvendra Chahal on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli – she’s due in January 2021. On World Gratitude Day, Anushka shared a photo of her, which revealed her baby bump, along with a few quotes on positivity, attributed to late spiritual guru Ram Dass and author Eckhart Tolle. The couple announced their pregnancy in August with similar posts, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”