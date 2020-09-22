Woman commits suicide by dipping her face in a pot of water…

Dubai: A woman committed suicide by putting her face in a water pot in her bathroom. The case of the mystery death of a woman in her 20s was solved by a team of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at the Dubai Police. The team was called to solve the mystery as the investigators were puzzled with the death of the girl with no signs of ‘suicide’, ‘murder’ or ‘poisoning’.

Doctor Younis Mohammad Al Beloshi from the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said that the girl who worked at a shopping centre committed suicide by putting her head in a water pot. It was later revealed that she was emotional distress over a romance issue. She was staying with other women in a house in Dubai.

Dubai Police questioned the girls living with the deceased who confirmed that she had some emotional issues due to some love affair. By examining her mobile phone, police found out that she had watched and followed websites explaining how to commit suicide in a novel way. “She would watch the online channels every day and also sent videos to others about some real suicide attempts,” he noted. As per reports, the woman killed herself in the bathroom after putting her head in a small pot of water.