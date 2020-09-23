60-feet tall robot takes first steps in Japan!!! Watch the video…

Japan:- The Gundam Factory in Yokohama, Japan, decided to take their life-sized Gundam robot replica, named RX-78, for a ride. Standing at 60 feet and weighing 25 tonnes, the robot is a recreation of the fictional character ‘Gundam’ from the Japanese animated series of the same name. Gundam is a very popular animated series that originated back in the ‘70s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the popular Transformers series.
Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7
September 21, 2020
A video of the robot, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by a user @catsuka along with a caption that read, “Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.” Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features the robot kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky.
One of the best things that came out this year
A 3 story tall giant robot form the gundam anime series. https://t.co/XSlXW5Pury
September 22, 2020
