60-feet tall robot takes first steps in Japan!!! Watch the video…

Japan:- The Gundam Factory in Yokohama, Japan, decided to take their life-sized Gundam robot replica, named RX-78, for a ride. Standing at 60 feet and weighing 25 tonnes, the robot is a recreation of the fictional character ‘Gundam’ from the Japanese animated series of the same name. Gundam is a very popular animated series that originated back in the ‘70s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the popular Transformers series.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

A video of the robot, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by a user @catsuka along with a caption that read, “Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.” Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features the robot kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky.