“Beaten up after clash” ; Man found dead on Kerala beach.

Kochi: A man who had been beaten to death in Kerala was found near Kuzhupilly beach on Tuesday. The man’s body was lying in the middle of a road near the beach with severe injuries on his head and hands. The deceased was identified as Pranav,a resident of Cherayi, and had been found dead by a group of fishermen at around 4 am. The fishermen were on their way to work when they saw Pranav’s body.

The fishermen informed the police after they found the body. Parts of sticks and pieces of tube lights were also found from near the body. The police have said that in primary investigation, it appears that the man had been beaten up after a clash. The man’s hands had been fractured and he had slash wounds all over his body.

The police said that they patrolled the spot till 1 am and during this time, they did not find anything. Hence, the police suspects that the incident took place after 1 am. As per the reports, a group of people used to gather in the area and created a ruckus. Due to the misbehaviour of the miscreants, the police started patrolling the area.

The deceased was involved with gangs and the same could have prompted an attack or clash. Further investigation is underway.