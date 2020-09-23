Bombay HC mentioned that role of Housewife is most essential and challenging…Read more.

The housewife is the most important role a woman plays but she doesn’t get appreciation as much she deserves. Housewives are the largest workforce in the world who works 24/7 without questioning and in return is paid nothing for their efforts. If she is paid the role of housewife’s duties can amount to billions annually. Housewives have their impact on the whole country… the major impact is that on the economic growth of the country. Recently the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) observed last week reiterating that family members are entitled to compensation on account of the death of a homemaker.

Justice said a housewife holds a family together, as a pillar of support for her husband, a guiding force for her children, and a caretaker for senior citizens in a household. The judge added that a homemaker works round-the-clock, without a day off, but her work goes unacknowledged and is not considered as an occupation because it doesn’t fetch a monthly income. The tribunal had issued an order on February 3, 2007, which had rejected the claim for compensation on account of the death of Gavai’s wife, Babybai, in a road accident. The tribunal had dismissed the claim of her husband and the sons primarily on the ground that the deceased was a housewife and not an earning member of the family. The HC reversed the tribunal’s order, as it was contrary to settled legal principles. Justice Kilor said it is impossible to count the services rendered by a homemaker and her contributions to the family in monetary terms.