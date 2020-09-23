Breaking news: COVID-19 live updates; Covid cases crosses 5000 today…

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 has been confirmed for 5,376 more people in the state today. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Covid review meeting. 20 deaths were confirmed due to Covid. The number of Covid victims continues to increase in Thiruvananthapuram. The majority of those who are positive are children under the age of ten and those over the age of 60. The number of people whose source is not clear is also increasing. Today, 852 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Thiruvananthapuram.