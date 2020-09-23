“Breaking News” ; NCB summons ‘Actress Deepika Padukone’ in Drugs Case !!!

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has tightened its grip on the drugs racket in Bollywood. A day after top names from bollywood such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh among others surfaced, the agency sent summons to these actors on Wednesday. Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash and Shruti Modi have also been called for a probe by the NCB.

According to sources, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone, Shruti Modi will appear before the agency tomorrow whereas Deepika and her manager Karishma are called for questioning on September 25.Shraddha and Sara Ali Khan are going to be questioned by NCB on September 26, 2020.

In the related drugs angle with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the NCB has found B-Town A-listers involved in consuming and procuring narcotic substances through many of their retrieved WhatsApp chats.Today, the NCB interrogated Sushant’s former manager and KWAN employee Jaya Saha.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash did not appear before the NCB on Tuesday due to health issues. She has been exempted from appearance before the anti-drug agency till Friday.Several Bollywood names have bursted up in connection with the drugs angle in Sushant’s death case. Deepika Padukone’s drug-related conversation with her manager Karishma Prakash has also surfaced, after which the summons have been sent to the actress by the NCB.