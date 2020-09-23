Govt. school teacher arrested for rape of 5-year old student…

Meerut: 5-year-old girl student was raped by her teacher at a government school in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The 40-year-old teacher had been employed on a contract under the Siksha Mitra scheme. The incident took place when the girl and some of the other students went to the school to complete the formalities of their admission.

During this time, the accused teacher asked the other students to go back home and asked the 5-year-old girl to stay. The accused raped the girl within the premises. After being raped, the girl somehow returned home and narrated the thing to her parents. The girl’s parents and locals reached the school. They locked the teacher in a room and informed the police about the incident.

The accused was charged under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After the incident came to light, the girl was taken for a medical examination. This is not the first instance where a student has been raped at a school. In August this year, a madarsa teacher allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl in Raipur. The teacher was arrested soon after the incident came to light.