LAC row ; “Indo-Chinese troops” will no longer send more forces to frontline in Ladakh!!!

Ladakh ; India and China agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, curb from independently changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.The announcement of the decisions was made by the Indian and Chinese army in a joint statement, a day after the sixth round of Corps commander-level talks that lasted for 14-hours.

The statement said the two troops also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments also earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.In the statement, it was mentioned that the two sides also agreed to take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas.The announcement of a slew of decisions was made in identical statements released by the Indian and Chinese army in Delhi and Beijing simultaneously.

It is for the first time that the armies of the two countries have announced specific measures to ease tensions in eastern Ladakh after the face-off erupted in the Himalayan region in early May.Since then, they have rushed thousands of troops and heavy weaponry to almost all the sensitive areas along the LAC.Chinese President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, said China will continue to narrow the differences and resolve disputes with others through negotiations, in comments that came against the backdrop of the Ladakh standoff.

The situation further deteriorated following at least three attempts by the soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) to “intimidate” Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area in the last three weeks where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has been occupying the areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8.