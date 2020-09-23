“Love you to the moon back” ; Man buys land on moon as wedding gift !!!

Rawalpindi:A Pakistani man has bought a one-acre plot of land on the moon as a wedding gift for his wife.Sohaib Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi, bought the lunar land in the region called ‘Sea of Vapour’. The land was bought for $45 from the International Lunar Lands Registry.

Ahmed said that he was inspired by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to buy the piece of land on the moon. The land bought by Sushant in 2018 is part of a region called Mare Moscoviense, or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’.Several celebrities including Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan own land on the moon.

Ahmed’s wife Madiha said that her friends did not believe her when she told them about her unique wedding gift. “At first everyone thought it was a joke, but then I showed them the documents and then they believed it,” She added that one of her friends also wants her fiancé to gift her a plot of land on the moon for their wedding.The couple received the documents of the land on the moon at their home via US Postal Service.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bodh Gaya, said that the cost of the land was not much, however, the process was difficult. He had contacted the US society ‘Luna Society International’ and applied for one acre of land in October 2019.”I had given around Rs. 48,000 at that time money was converted from Indian rupees to dollars. After a lot of online paperwork, I got a message on July 4, 2020, that my deed had been completed,” Neeraj Kumar said.