DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSBusinessEntertainmentLife StyleHealth

LuLu Mall Kochi closed ; Won’t function until further notice !!!

Sep 23, 2020, 11:44 am IST

Kochi: The Lulu Mall in Kochi will be completely closed from today due to the spreading of covid 19 pandemic. The move follows the declaration of kalamassery,34th Ward as the containment Zone. The declaration informed through Lulu Mall’s Twitter platform as well.

The notice states that the mall will not open until further notice. The authorities informed that the mall will be closed as Lulu Mall is included in kalamassery ,34th Ward.

Tags
Sep 23, 2020, 11:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button