LuLu Mall Kochi closed ; Won’t function until further notice !!!

Kochi: The Lulu Mall in Kochi will be completely closed from today due to the spreading of covid 19 pandemic. The move follows the declaration of kalamassery,34th Ward as the containment Zone. The declaration informed through Lulu Mall’s Twitter platform as well.

LuLu Mall Kochi will remain closed from tomorrow, Sep 23rd until further notice as per the latest directives from concerned authorities. #LuLuMall #Kochi pic.twitter.com/xN1Qv2J2W2 — LuLu Mall (@LuLu_Mall) September 22, 2020

The notice states that the mall will not open until further notice. The authorities informed that the mall will be closed as Lulu Mall is included in kalamassery ,34th Ward.