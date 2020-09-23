Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died due to Covid-19.

New Delhi:- Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of Covid-19 in New Delhi. He was 65-years-old. Suresh Angadi had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11 and was initially asymptomatic. The BJP MP was later admitted to the dedicated Covid-19 facility at the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he passed away. He is the first member of the Union Cabinet to succumb to coronavirus. He is also the second member of Parliament from Karnataka to die of Covid-19 after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, who passed away last week.

Suresh Angadi was a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Belagavi constituency, elected in 2004, 2014, and 2019. After news of MP Suresh Angadi’s death broke, condolences poured in for the minister from across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Suresh Angadi and said he was “an exceptional karyakarta”. “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted sharing a photo with Suresh Angadi.