“Mom Scolded” ;Minor Boy sets off to ‘Haridwar’ on a bicycle!!!

New Delhi ; An 11-year-old boy from Delhi managed to put the city’s police force on alert after he set off for Haridwar on his bicycle after getting scolded by his mother.The boy’s parents, after realising that he was missing, approached the South police station and lodged a case of kidnapping.

As per reports, Delhi police deployed several officers to look for the child at various railway stations and bus tips in the National Capital Region. They also had to check the highways and the busy roads on Friday night.The initial probe revealed that the minor had inquired about trains to Goa and Paharganj railway station from his parents and had also taken out Rs 5,000 from his mother purse, said DCP Rohini.

Later, Mishra formed multiple police teams under the close supervision of Inspector Sanjay Kumar and allotted them at nearby parks, roads, hospitals, parking lots, and Metro stations.After a long search, the boy was finally tracked down by a team at around 4:20 AM near the Singhu border. He was seen at a tea stall with his bicycle.

“Matching the time around when the boy went missing, we made a vague idea how far the boy could travel on his cycle to close in the search. He left without the mobile phone making our job difficult, we were also worried about his safety on the road,” said another police officer, privy to the search operation,”The boy was trying to find the direction towards Haridwar from the tea vendor when the cops spotted him and the boy was safely handed over to his parents.” said a police officer.