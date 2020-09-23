Mumbai rain update: Local trains suspended due to waterlogging in Mumbai…

Mumbai: Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai has affected rail and road traffic after several parts in the city were flooded. The weather department has warned a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas.

In the last 24 hours, over 280 mm of rainfall has been received in western suburbs, according to the India Meteorological Department. The city is expected to receive more rainfall over the next 24 hours. Visuals from this morning showed people out on roads in knee-deep water, struggling to reach their workplaces. Train services on the Central and Harbour lines have been suspended due to water logging, Mumbai’s civic body – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC said this morning. The Bombay High Court has suspended court hearings for the day.

Mumbaikars, train services on Central & Harbour lines have been suspended due to water logging following the heavy rainfall yesterday. However, Western Railway is functioning as usual.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates — ???? Mumbai, ???? BMC (@mybmc) September 23, 2020

“Mumbai received one of the highest rainfall in thelast 24 hours,” IMD’s Mumbai centre Deputy Director said, adding that the “Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 AM on Wednesday”. The Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 147.8 mm rainfall during the same period, he underlined. The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a late-night statement, said that “people living in vulnerable places may take caution” as it also warned about traffic disruption and power cuts.