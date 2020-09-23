Mumbai Rains:- Water logging in several places, road traffic disrupted!!

Mumbai:- The city of Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall and received 273.6mm rainfall, categorized as extreme rainfall, which led to waterlogging in areas like Goregaon and inundated railway tracks leading to disruption in normal train services. Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Thane railway station are currently suspended due to the heavy rains. Passengers at Sion, Kurla, and Chuna Bhatti railway stations faced difficulties in commuting due to waterlogged railway tracks. India Meteorological Department has predicted that Mumbai will continue to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The rainfall, which started late on the afternoon of September 22, has inundated several areas, including low-lying areas in Sion, Wadala, Dadar, of Mumbai. Traffic jams were also reported from areas in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir due to incessant rainfall and waterlogging. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, and Borivali, received around 70 mm rainfall since September 22. Mumbai’s Nair Hospital which is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital remains heavily flooded due to the heavy downpour. The video shared by news agency ANI shows hospital beds, buckets, and medical equipment afloat due to flooding inside the hospital putting lives of patients, doctors, and hospital staff at risk.