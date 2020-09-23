Mysterious species of cats:- Snow leopards spotted in Gangotri National Park. Know more!!!

Snow leopards, one of the rarest, most elusive wild animals in the world, have been spotted several times over the past month in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park. Since India’s first snow leopard conservation center was formed in Uttarkashi district, many more endangered wildlife animals such as the woolly flying squirrel, the Eurasian lynx (wild cats), and wild dogs have been spotted in the hill state. It is very difficult to sight this high-altitude cat, especially because it is so elusive. It is therefore difficult to ascertain its actual population, but it is believed that there are about 600 snow leopards in India.

Snow leopards, with strikingly beautiful spotted coats, are one of the most mysterious felines in the world. They are reportedly characterized by grey or green eyes unlike other big cats and have tails as long as the body along with five inches of fur at the bottom. They have been known for its elusive behavior and stunningly beautiful fur, the snow leopard (Panthera uncia) is mainly found in the mountains of Central Asia and the Himalayas. It’s an endangered species, and researchers estimate that between 4,000 and 6,400 remain in 12 countries — China, Afghanistan, India, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Nepal, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. China alone comprises 60 percent of the entire snow leopard habitat area.