Over 18L issued Domicile certificates in J&K!!! Read more…

Jammu & Kashmir:- The government notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, on May 18 this year and allowed different categories of non-locals, including non-local government employees, to register for domicile certificates. The Jammu and Kashmir administration started the process of distributing domicile certificates among people belonging to different sections who had been living in the Union Territory for the last seven decades but were deprived of their legitimate citizenship rights.

The permanent resident certificate holders will be able to receive their domicile certificate through this application without having to visit any office. The UT government has taken this people-friendly initiative to provide a domicile certificate through online mode across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu also launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir. An online domicile certificate is a people-friendly initiative across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Domicile certificates must be issued within a stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action.