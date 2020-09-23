DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Over 18L issued Domicile certificates in J&K!!! Read more…

Sep 23, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Pigeons fly on the second day of strikes called by Kashmiri separatists against attempts to revoke articles 35A and 370 in downtown Srinagar on August 6, 2018. The articles empower the Jammu and Kashmir state legislature to define permanent residents of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents in Jammu and Kashmir. / AFP PHOTO / Tauseef MUSTAFA

Jammu & Kashmir:- The government notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, on May 18 this year and allowed different categories of non-locals, including non-local government employees, to register for domicile certificates. The Jammu and Kashmir administration started the process of distributing domicile certificates among people belonging to different sections who had been living in the Union Territory for the last seven decades but were deprived of their legitimate citizenship rights.

Domicile certificate

The permanent resident certificate holders will be able to receive their domicile certificate through this application without having to visit any office.  The UT government has taken this people-friendly initiative to provide a domicile certificate through online mode across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu also launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir.  An online domicile certificate is a people-friendly initiative across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Domicile certificates must be issued within a stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action.

Tags
Sep 23, 2020, 11:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button