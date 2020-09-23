Parents lodge complaint against Hyd. Minister and mayor over death of a 12-year-old girl!!!

Hyderabad:- The parents of a 12-year-old girl, Sumedha Kapuria, who lost her life after falling into a drain in Hyderabad, have approached the police, demanding an FIR against Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) and GHMC Mayor Bothu Rammohan. They have alleged that it was due to the “negligence and irresponsibility” of the authorities that their daughter has died.

“Child dying within the radius of 200m of the house, can you believe it? What kind of place we are living in? There was no light no CCTV of the area where my girl fell into the drainage.” an angry and grieving father, Abhijeet, said. Sumedha Kapuria, a resident of Kakatiya Nagar, Malkajgiri Neredmet, Medchal district had been missing since Thursday evening. Unable to trace the 12-year-old, her parents approached the police, following which a missing person’s complaint was filed. Her body was found dead on Friday. Police said they suspect that the girl, who was captured by CCTV cameras cycling outside her house around 6-7 pm, may have fallen into the open drain filled with rainwater.