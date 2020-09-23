Rescuers use snacks to save dog trapped in a 30-foot deep sinkhole….

Carolina: A group of mountain bikers spotted a dog trapped 30-feet down a sinkhole during a North Carolina trip and immediately called for help. The canine was trapped there for several days. The group encountered the dog while riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest, which us about 80 kms south of Asheville.

As they didn’t have proper tools to carry out a rescue, they called for help and even led the rescuers to the trapped animal. The rescuers were able to get down the sinkhole and give the dog some snacks before raising him to safety using a harness.

Burke Country Search And Rescue said that a wellness check was performed on the dog after the rescue, and it was surprisingly unhurt but hungry and thirsty.

“Once a harness was made, the dog was clipped-in and raised slowly to the top! After a wellness check, he was surprisingly unharmed but very hungry and thirsty! We estimate he had been down there for at least several days. He has been taken to Burke County Animal Services for examination and to attempt to locate his owners”. “We want to send a big thank the mountain bikers that called this in. They met rescuers in the parking lot and hiked back into the dog’s location.”