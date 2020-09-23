US woman leads the police on a 110km/hr chase after making an excuse that “I have to poop”….

US: A woman, pulled over by the cops for not wearing a seatbelt, told the cops she needs to ‘poop’ before leading them on a 110 km/hr chase.

The incident was caught on a policeman’s bodycam footage and later shared online. The woman, identified as Emily Jean Owings, was seen driving in Enid, Oklahoma without wearing a seatbelt on Tuesday morning. When Emily was pulled over, she told the officers that she desperately needed to ‘poop’. She also told them it was her birthday.

But soon, the officers learnt that her license had been suspended and there were arrest warrants against her in two different counties. Emily realised she had been busted and sped away from the scene with officers in pursuit.

Watch video:

As per reports, she reached speeds of up to 110 km/hr while being chased by the cops. She was eventually stopped, arrested, and charged with complaints of reckless driving, driving under suspension, driving with no seat belt, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The woman explained it was her birthday, had lost her license and told the officer she had to ‘poop’. None of which got her out of the traffic stop.