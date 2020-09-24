171 Hindus forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan

The persecutions against religious minorities in Pakistan is never ending. Yet an another report of forceful religious conversion from Pakistan has been reported .This was reported by a human right activist in Pakistan named Rahat Austin.

In a post shared on social media, Austin has said that 171 Hindu men, women and children belonging to the Bhil community have forcefully been converted to Islam in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday. Bhil community is one of the highly marginalised and socio-economically backward in Pakistan.

The mass conversion ceremony was held at madarsa Ahsan-ul-Taleem, Sanghar in Sindh. Noor Ahmad Tashar , a former member of Islamic Ideology Council carried out the conversion.

In June this year, as many as 102 Hindus were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam in the Golarchi district of Pakistan’s Sindh province.