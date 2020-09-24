A man got a shocking surprise from a huge serpent while helping a small serpent!!! Know what it is!!!

The short viral video clip starts with a man standing on the edge of a black slide that leads into a water body. The man sees a snake slithering down to the water while standing precariously on the narrow area. Seconds later, he begins to walk on the narrow space, leans down, and pulls the snake out of the water and onto the slide. But the snake reacts as the man struggles to remain upright on the slide. As he tries to get as far away from the snake. a bigger snake slides down the slope. Shocked by the second serpent, the man loses his balance and falls into the water. The video has garnered over 2.23 lakh views on Twitter after being posted by ‘@unexplained’ today morning. A user commented, “Man tries to save baby snake from drowning mama snake comes to help but it’s slippery so they both slide into the water. And lived happily ever after.” “What happened with that man, do we need to wait for the second part of this video…” wrote another.

WTF is going on here pic.twitter.com/bWy1ro8833 — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) September 24, 2020