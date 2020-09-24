‘Agriculture Bill’: Farmers bodies call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on tomorrow

The ‘Bharart Bandh’ called by various farmers organization will take place on September 25, Friday. The Bharart Bandh was called as a protest against the recently passed agriculture bill. More than two dozen farmer organizations have extended their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

The Bharat Bandh was called by All India Farmers Union (AIFU), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM), and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

Farmers’ organization’s from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also called for a shutdown on September 25. Ten Central trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress, National Trades Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre have also come out in support of ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 25.