BDC chairman was shot dead by terrorists in J&K!!!

Budgam: A block development council member died after being shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. Bhupinder Singh, who was Block Development Council chairman of Khag block in Budgam district, was attacked by the terrorists when he went to his ancestral village. Singh has two PSOs for personal security but he dropped the security personnel at Khag police station and headed towards his house in Srinagar. He went to his ancestral village without informing the police he was attacked by the terrorists.

Block Development Council Chairman of Khag was residing with his family at Aloochi Bagh, Srinagar. Although he was provided 2 PSOs from DPL Budgam,today he went to his ancestral house without his PSOs & without any information to police about his visit. Probe underway: J&K Police https://t.co/Y5mbIx7nAz — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav had condemned the killing saying, “Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family.” Terrorists had put up posters in many areas of Kashmir warning people against joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).