Covid-19 Updates: 30 deaths in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in Saudi Arabia. The ministry has informed that 498 new coronavirus cases along with 30 deaths and 1,007 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Sekhar Basu dies of coronavirus

The total infection tally has climbed to 331,857. The death toll has reached at 4,599. The total recoveries has reached at 314,793. The recovery rate has reached at 94.85%. 12,465 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this1,090 are in ICU.

Jeddah reported the highest daily detected cases with 53, followed by Hufof with 50 cases, and Mecca with 46.