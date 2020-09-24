Covid-19 Updates: 750 recoveries in Bahrain

The ministry of health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 612 new cases of coronavirus along with 750 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 111 expatriate workers, 497 contacts of active cases, and4 were travel related.

The total number of recoveries to 60,117 The death toll stands at 231. 10,997 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 23

There are currently 54 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 130 cases receiving treatment. 6,612 cases are stable out of a total of 6,666 active cases.