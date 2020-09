The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1,002 new cases of coronavirus, along with 942 recoveries and 1 death was reported in the last 24 hours in UAE.

93,618 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE. The mortality rate has been declined to 5.7% in UAE. The death rate is 0.5% and it is the lowest death rates in the world. The recovery rate of 90% is one of the highest recovery rate.