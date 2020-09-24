Covid-19 Updates: coronavirus cases reaches 101,851 in Kuwait

The Covid-19 situation in Kuwait was updated by the ministry of Health in the country. As per the updated data, the total coronavirus cases has reached at 101,851.

On Thursday, 552 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kuwait. 2 more deaths due the Covid-19 has also been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 620 new recoveries were also reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached at 592. The overall recoveries has reached at 92,961.

There are 101 patients receiving intensive care treatment. Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 725,025. In the last 24 hours 4,516 tests have been done .