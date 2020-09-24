Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reached at 121,263 in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has said that the overall recoveries from coronavirus has reached at 121,263 in Qatar. The overall infection tally has reached at 124,213. The death toll is firm at 212 .

250 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in Qatar. 257 new recoveries were also reported. The number of active cases under medical treatment is 2950.

In this 426 are in critical care and 62 seriously ill and still receiving intensive care.

Additional 6,039 people PCR tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of people tested across the country climbed to 745,130.