Covid-19 Updates:10 more coronavirus deaths in Oman

Oman has confirmed 568 new cases of coronavirus along with 10 new deaths and 203 new recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 95,907. The death toll has climbed to 885.

There are 36,734 people in home isolation and 203 people in institutional quarantine. The recovery rate has reached at 91% in Oman.