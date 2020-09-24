Forex Market: Indian Rupee slips against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. The sustained foreign fund outflows and negative opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

Also Read: WhatsApp to soon launch new feature

In the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened on a weak note at 73.82 per dollar and fell further to 73.83, down 26 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by one paisa to settle at 73.57 against the US dollar. UAE dirham is at 20.13 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index which measures the Us dollar against a basket of six currencies climbed to more than eight-week high, up 0.03% to 94.41.